National Catholic Youth Choir Coming to Central Minnesota

ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE -- The St. Cloud Diocese is hosting the National Catholic Youth Choir for two shows this week.

The first show is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel in St. Joseph. The second is Sunday at 10:00 a.m. where they'll be performing as part of the morning mass at St. John's Abbey and University Church in Collegeville.

The concerts are called "Prepare Ye The Way", they'll be performed by over 30 auditioned singers from across the U.S. It's a part of a nine-day stint at St. John's every summer with daily rehearsals, classes in music and religion and daily prayer.