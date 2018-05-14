National Campaign Encourages Employees to Bike To Work

ST. CLOUD -- You're invited to take the challenge of leaving your car in the garage and bike to work instead.

This week is National Bike to Work week. A special kickoff was held at Lake George Monday morning, encouraging bikers to stop by for a cup of coffee and snacks on their way to work.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says being a bike friendly community is something the city prides themselves in.

"This is a great opportunity to highlight the fact we lots of opportunities to bike to work. We put in a significant amount of trials, we're putting in additional bike lanes."

The event is part of a grant by SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) encouraging health departments in Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties to do something for bike friendly communities.

Kleis says it's not only a way to stay active, but it's fun as well.

"It allows even greater access for people to do what is a great way to promote health and a great way to get to work."