Nate Schmidt Suspended 20 Games

Former Cathedral Crusader and Minnesota Golden Gopher Nate Schmidt has been suspended 20 games by the NHL after testing positive for a banned substance.

Schmidt, who played last season with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, will also be required to attend an evaluation from the league's Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health, with possible treatment to follow.

Schmidt released his own statement following the announcement of the suspension, saying it was a "microscopic amount" of a tainted substance and that he was "shocked" to test positive.