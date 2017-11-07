Nancy Latterell, 77, Foley

June 18, 1940 - November 5, 2017

Nancy Latterell, age 77, of Foley, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 13, 2017 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. The Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call from 9-11 AM at the church.

Nancy Lee (Ogg) Latterell was born June 18, 1940 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the daughter of Henry and Margaret Delores (Haley) Ogg. She graduated from Foley High School in 1958. On May 29, 1962, she was united in marriage with William ‘Bill’ Latterell Jr. at St. John’s Catholic Church. The couple made their home in St. George Township and was blessed with three children. She worked many years for Benton County Human Services and retired in 2004. Nancy was a social butterfly and sincerely enjoyed all of the friendships she had in various circles. She was always busy giving of her time and talents; whether it be on the PTO when her children were young, to Foley Area CARE, and the All-Class Reunion Committee. She enjoyed finding unique Disney Collectibles, doing crafts, stamping, and was fanatic decorating for Christmas each year. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her sons and daughter: Troy (Andrea) Latterell of Lee's Summit, MO, Kent Latterell of Mankato, and Stacy (Kerry) Sorensen of Mankato; 4 grandsons: Aidan, Alex, Carson, and Nathan; siblings: Robert (Wanda) Ogg of Mesquite, NV, Sharon Ogg of Otsego, and Bill Ogg of St. Cloud; as well as many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill. Blessed be her memory.