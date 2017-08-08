Nancy L. Adelman, 77, St. Cloud

July 24, 1940 - August 6, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, for Nancy L. Adelman, age 77, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the Church.

Nancy was born on July 24, 1940 to Joseph and Alma (Kramer) Borresch in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She married Sylvester “Sy” Adelman in 1957; they later divorced. Nancy held various jobs in the St. Cloud area, retiring from Farmer’s Insurance Agency as a receptionist. Nancy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, and former member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Nancy took great pride in perfecting the perfect cookie recipes and was a wonderful baker. She found great joy in the hunt for “antique treasures” and then restoring them to new, especially brass. Nancy loved all animals, especially bird and critter watching. She had many pets over her lifetime and the sight of any dog would put a smile on her face. Most of all, Nancy loved being with her sons and daughter-in-law.

Nancy is survived by her children, Skip, of Sauk Rapids, Bryan (Mary), of St. Cloud; siblings, Don (Loretta) Borresch; her beloved Schnauzer, Jiggs; and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter; sister, Norma Wheeler; fiancé, Dominic Kremer; and former husband, Sy Adelman.

A special thank you to Dr. Patrick Lalley and the team of compassionate professionals at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice or the Tri-County Humane Society.