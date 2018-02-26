March 7, 1950 - February 23, 2018

Memorial Services will be at 11 AM on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, for Nancy J. (Nelson) Franklin, 67, who passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018. Pastor Ken Knutson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, March 2, 2018, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton.

Nancy J. (Nelson) Franklin was born on March 7, 1950, in Fargo, ND, to Arvin and Inez (Kopperud) Nelson. She finished her high school career in Minneapolis and then spent over 35 years as a waitress. She was married to Johnnie E. Franklin for over 30 years. Nancy was a wonderful person, yet very stubborn. She enjoyed playing Bingo, and loved animals, especially her Siberian Husky, Shelby. Nancy was an amazing mother and grandmother and would bring the family together to watch Star Wars because of her love for Yoda. She will be missed by all who knew her.