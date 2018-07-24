Nancy E. Boethin, 79, Sartell

May 29, 1939 - July 24, 2018

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Nancy E. Boethin, age 79 of Sartell who died Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Nancy was born May 29, 1939 in St. Cloud to Herman & Catherine (Dickinson) Boethin. She worked for the Unites States Postal Service for 31 years in Washington DC and later in the Twin Cities. Family was # 1 for Nancy she was always there for her family and others. She was always inclusive of others, thoughtful and thinking of others before herself. Nancy enjoyed reading and spent time at the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud (involved in two book clubs). She spent time volunteering with RSVP, Boys & Girls Club, as well as the Sartell Community garden. She enjoyed politics and reading the New Yorker and National Geographic. Being educated and keeping up with learning new things and politics was very important to Nancy, she had no regrets throughout her life.

She is survived by her siblings, Kathleen, Frederic (Linda), Susan and Jeralyn, niece and nephews, Jon(Kelly), Emily(Ian) and Tim(Abby) and great nieces and nephews, Jamie, Ian, Mary, Catherine, Max and Rowland. She is preceded in death by her parents.