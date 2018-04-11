Nancy E. Beronius, 83, Becker

January 26, 1935 - April 10, 2018

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Nancy E. Beronius, age 83, of Becker who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date and burial will be at Becker Cemetery in Becker.

Nancy was born January 26, 1935 to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Pruitt) Thomas in Louisville, KY. Just before high school her family moved to Grosse Point, MI. After graduating she attended Michigan State University. She married Rev. Charles Beronius in 1956 and together they had three children. They were married for 33 years and they later divorced. She was very active in the Lutheran church. Nancy was a professional artist and expressed her creativity through water colors and oil. Nancy published with Leanin’ Tree Card Company, sold to Thanhardt-Burger Gallery and taught private art lessons. She was always keeping her hands busy as an avid creator, crocheting, sewing, writing, drawing and enjoying the beauty of her rose gardens. Nancy was a strong willed, intelligent, kind and classy woman. She was a prolific reader and a master of current events. Nancy was a huge fan of football, baseball, golf and NASCAR. She helped raise and care for her grandchildren. She loved her family, but most of all she will be remembered for being the number one football and baseball fan of her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her children, Charles “Chip” (Roxanne Moon) Beronius Jr. of Sartell, Stephen Beronius of Litchfield, Karin (Scott) Pauly of Becker; grandchildren, J. Nicholas Plumhoff, Beau Pauly, Morgan Beronius, Jacquelyn Moon, Randi Weyaus; brother, Lloyd (Theresa) Thomas of Toldeo, OH and nephew, Christopher Thomas and their families.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband, Rev. Charles P. Beronius.