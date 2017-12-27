Names Released In St. Cloud Murder-Suicide Investigation

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud police have released more information about two men found dead in their north St. Cloud apartment last week.

St. Cloud Investigations Lieutenant Lori Ellering says authorities were called to an apartment in the 500 block of 8th Avenue North Friday morning. When police arrived they found two bodies with gunshot wounds and a gun nearby.

The men have been identified as 19-year-old Larry Thompson and 20-year-old Benedict Frank.