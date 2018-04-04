Myrna V. O’Neil, 71

February 9, 1947 - April 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 9, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul in Richmond, MN for Myrna V. O’Neil, age 71, who died Wednesday at her home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.

Myrna was born in Brainerd, MN to HJalmer and Katherine (Fruth) Swanson. She married Tom O’Neil on June 20, 1970 in St. Andrews Catholic Church in Brainerd. Myrna was a teacher all her life. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and enjoyed all their activities. Myrna was an avid gardener and reader. She enjoyed, scrapbooking, flowers, and making jewelry. Myrna also enjoyed her friends and neighbors both at the lake and in The Villages, Florida. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; children, Thomas (Scarlett) O’Neil and Holly (Michael) Norton; grandchildren, Chloe, Camille, Griffin, Alexander, Reed, Emma and Lorelei.

She was preceded in death by her parents.