Myra Arnold, 89, Eden Valley

April 5, 1928 - March 23, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Myra Arnold, age 89, of Eden Valley who died Friday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Christian Mothers at 4:30 p.m., and Eden Valley American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary at 6:30 p.m. all Tuesday at the funeral home in Eden Valley.

Myra was born April 5, 1928 to Bernard and Lorraine (Haag) Blomker in Manannah Township. She graduated from High School and married Isadore Arnold on May 3, 1948 at Assumption Catholic Church. They lived in Eden Valley most of their life, and Myra was a homemaker. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Eden Valley Post 381 Legion Auxiliary, Eden Valley Senior Citizens, Red Hats, and various card clubs. Myra enjoyed playing cards, traveling, gardening, baking, cheering on the Vikings, Twins, and the Gophers. She was the best pie maker and was very strong in her faith. Myra was caring, kind, and a loving woman.

Survivors include her children, Darlene (Ed) Peterson of Billings, MT, Brenda (Mike) Farmer of Billings, MT, Joni (Tom) Sammut of Laguna Niguel, CA, Greg (Terry) Arnold of Shakopee, Jerry Arnold of Eden Valley, Missy (Dwain) Ecklund of Willow River, Brent (Leslie) Arnold of Hastings; sister, Joan (Sonny) Thielen of Eden Valley; brothers, Wally (Jean) Blomker of Gilbert, AZ, Allen Blomker of Fridley; brother-in-law, Roman Utecht of Crystal; sisters-in-law, Addie DeMorrett of Eden Valley and Dorothy Tintes of Burnsville; grandchildren, Mitch, T.J., Anna, Brittney, Americus, Izzy, Axel, Bella, Simon, and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Isadore; five infant children; sister, Nellie (Dale) Danielson; brother, Conrad (Donna) Blomker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Mary Arnold.