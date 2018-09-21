My Trick Or Treat Bag From 1975…

WHAT WAS IN YOUR TRICK OR TREAT BAG?

I can't believe that Halloween is just about a month away. It brings back memories of my childhood; from very young to my early teen years. The candies changed through those times, but I remember being driven through the country side, dressed up as something, with my candy bag in hand, and having a treasure of delicious treats when I got home.

Sometimes I wonder if I'm remembering things correctly. Just leave it to the internet to verify everything that's ever happened in your life.

WHERE THE HECK IS MY CANDY LIPSTICK?

I remember Candy Lipstick. Yes! You could put it on your lips, and it would turn your lips bright red...Then...you ate it. I remember it being like a chewy, cherry flavored caramel of sorts....sort of dry though compared to a regular caramel...but I loved to eat it because it was lipstick. I still have memories of decorating either my Mom or my Grandma's forest green bathroom toilet with lipstick...I often wonder if it was my candy lipstick I was designing with..Where else would I have got my hands on something that could make such a mess?

Another childhood favorite of mine would be Bottle Caps. I still search for them. Unlike my candy lipstick, Bottle Caps survived the test of time...my lipstick didn't. My cousin Gina still stocks them in her store..and when I need my fix...that's where I go.

HALLOWEEN TREATS THAT WERE MADE WITH LOVE

Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

AUNT MARLENE'S DELICIOUS PUMPKIN FROSTED COOKIES

I know it's for safety reasons, but I truly miss the days of going to my neighbors house for a caramel covered apple, a popcorn ball, Mom's Rice Krispie bar treats, and my Aunt Marlene's Famous Halloween Pumpkin Cookies. Maybe I can talk her into making a batch. I think she still does sometimes.

