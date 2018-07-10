My Great Dane Has A Strange Way Of Making Friends

HE'S A BIG BOY

Sampson. He's a little over 3 years old now, and getting more and more protective everyday. Sampson is big. Sampson weights about 123 pounds, and when he wants to play, you better be wearing armor. He stands at about 7 feet tall on his back legs, and when he wants to play, he's a little bit clumsy...rough...and strong.

HE'S A BABY

On the flip side, he sits in your lap if you're seated on the couch, in a chair , or anywhere he can sit ON you. If he's not ON you, then he's leaning on you...and he's a heavy. Just imagine having a small horse sit on your lap...yes....that's what it's like.

HE'S INTIMIDATING

His vet visit was much like this yesterday. Although he made friends with everyone by the time his appointment was over, he definitely made it known that he was there to protect me, and if I was in the room, he was not letting anyone near me. Once they took him to the back to trim his nails, he was much better.

WHAT ARE YOUR SUGGESTIONS?

Does your dog do this? Are you a Great Dane owner? Do you have these issues? I'd love to hear from you. Send me your comments and suggestions to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.