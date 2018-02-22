My Fair Lady, A Christmas Carol Highlight GREAT’s 2018 Season

WAITE PARK -- GREAT Theatre announced the lineup Thursday of their 2018-19 production.

The season will kick off with the musical "My Fair Lady" at Paramount Theatre on September 7th. The show will be one of five performed at the Paramount including Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, A Christmas Carol, Disney's the Little Mermaid and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

GREAT Theatre will also have two performances in their Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park. Those shows include The Giver and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

Executive Director Dennis Whipple says "this season was chosen to offer shows for adults and family audiences to enjoy and participate in."