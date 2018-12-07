Must Have Country Christmas Albums In Minnesota

TheChristmaslyrics3/Youtube

BLAKE SHELTON- CHEERS, IT'S CHRISTMAS

This album features a bunch of stars, including Reba, Pistol Annies, Kelly Clarkson and of course, Blake himself. The music is upbeat and fun. This is an album you could play at your holiday get together and keep the mood light and cheery.

Dem Robinson/Youtube

KELLY CLARKSON - WRAPPED IN RED

Kelly's amazing vocals and songs that you may never have heard before, make this a fun album to add to your collection. People will be asking; "Who is this? Wow is she good!" Yes...She is.

Countrylyrics/Youtube

BRETT ELDREDGE - GLOW

Have you listened to this? OMG! I can't believe how 'old school' he sounds? This sounds like his true calling. Pretty darn impressive. Big band, great lyrics, great arrangements.