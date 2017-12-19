Murder Suspect Extradited Back To Stearns County

WAITE PARK -- A man accused of killing a St. Cloud man and fleeing to North Dakota has been extradited back to Stearns County.

20-year-old Desmond Barzey was previously held in the Burleigh County Jail in North Dakota and made his first appearance in Stearns County court Tuesday morning.

Bail was set at $2-million.

According to the criminal complaint, Barzey entered Park Meadows apartments with a handgun and demanded everyone inside to get on the ground and empty their pockets.

The victim, 19-year-old Bobby Williams of St. Cloud, threw a shirt at Barzey and began moving towards him when Barzey shot him in the chest and ran from the apartment.

Williams was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries but later died from his wounds.

Barzey was later found in North Dakota driving a stolen vehicle. After a short chase, he was arrested. Police searched the vehicle and found the handgun with a round inside the chamber.

Barzey is being charged with second-degree unintentional murder, five counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

His next court appearance is set for January 8th.