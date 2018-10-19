Murder Investigation Turns To Suspect’s Past Relationships

RICE -- Authorities are looking further into the past of the man who allegedly killed a 7-month-old boy from Rice.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify and interview any women who may have been in a significant relationship with 29-year-old James Wood of St. Joseph.

Sheriff Troy Heck says their investigation into the case shows Wood has been using on-line dating sites to initiate romantic relationships with women.

Detectives are seeking information on any past patterns of violence or abuse in these relationships dating back to 2007.

Wood is charged with 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder, and 1st-degree manslaughter in the death of the Rice boy.