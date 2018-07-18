Munsinger Clemens Gardens to Host Annual Art Fair

ST. CLOUD -- You can check out some artwork and enjoy the beautiful scenery at the Munsinger Clemens Gardens, Thursday in St. Cloud.

The Art Fair in the Gardens event will be coming back for another year. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

Various pieces of artwork will be on display from local and regional artists. Pieces will also be available to buy.

Along with taking in the art scene, you can enjoy music, food and beverages in the gardens.