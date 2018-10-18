Multiple Hurt in Todd County Crash

OSAKIS -- Several people were hurt after a two vehicle crash in Todd County Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 11, east of Osakis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a teenager was heading north on County Road 11, when she failed to yield and struck another vehicle head west on Highway 27.

The driver and her passenger, 16-year-old Jasmine Barnes , of Redwood Falls, were taken to Long Prairie Hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 51-year-old Wanda Demarre of Randall, and two of her 5 passengers, 17-year-old Dakota Demarre of Randall and 17-year-old Nathaniel Zellgert of Little Falls, all suffered non-life threatening injuries.