Mudslide From Rains Closes Parkway Near Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A stretch of road along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis has been closed following a mudslide.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board blames heavy rains for the slide Thursday night on West River Parkway. No injuries were reported.

The slide happened near the site of a similar incident four years ago that shut down the parkway for more than two years after a 100-foot-wide part of the hill gave way. The road was reopened after a $5.6 million project to install retaining walls and better drainage.

Officials say the extent of the new damage is still being determined. The parkway and a pedestrian trail have been closed between East Franklin Avenue and South 4th Street.