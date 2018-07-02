Mr. Jim’s Burglarized Over the Weekend

FOLEY -- Foley Police responded to a burglary at a bar over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. Friday at Mr. Jim's Food and Liquor off of Highway 23.

Interim Police Chief Joshua Lindgren says the suspect(s) broke into the building through a side opening. Items inside the bar were tampered with and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

The suspect(s) left the scene before police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.