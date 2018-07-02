Mr. Jim’s Burglarized Over the Weekend
FOLEY -- Foley Police responded to a burglary at a bar over the weekend.
The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. Friday at Mr. Jim's Food and Liquor off of Highway 23.
Interim Police Chief Joshua Lindgren says the suspect(s) broke into the building through a side opening. Items inside the bar were tampered with and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
The suspect(s) left the scene before police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Foley police department at (320) 968-0880.