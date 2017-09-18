Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Highway 10 Crash
RICE -- A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash on Highway 10 Sunday night.
The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Highway 10 near 35th Avenue in Rice.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old Corey Treb of Baxter was driving his pick-up north when he tried to switch lanes and didn't see the motorcycle in the other lane. The motorcycle swerved to avoid hitting the pick-up, lost control and landed in the ditch.
The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Jesse Boudreau of St. Cloud was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries.