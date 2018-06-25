Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Big Lake Crash, Driver Arrested
BIG LAKE -- A Zimmerman man was seriously hurt in a crash Friday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 83 just Northeast of Big Lake.
Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says a motorcyclist, 58-year-old Robert Gross of Zimmerman was heading south on County Road 15 when a van in the northbound lane was rear-ended by a car and the car veered into the southbound lane and hit Gross.
Gross was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the car, 21-year-old Sydney Dahlberg of Big Lake was not hurt. However, Dahlberg was arrested and taken to Sherburne County Jail for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.