Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Big Lake Crash, Driver Arrested

BIG LAKE -- A Zimmerman man was seriously hurt in a crash Friday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 83 just Northeast of Big Lake.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says a motorcyclist, 58-year-old Robert Gross of Zimmerman was heading south on County Road 15 when a van in the northbound lane was rear-ended by a car and the car veered into the southbound lane and hit Gross.

Gross was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.