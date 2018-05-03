Motorcyclist Hurt in Monticello Crash

MONTICELLO -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Monticello Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 7th Street East.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 57-year-old Susan Lauwagie of Winthrop was heading north on Highway 25 and attempted to merge into the turn lane.

At the same time a motorcyclist, 46-year-old Michael Skoog of Monticello was in the turn lane. Troopers say Skoog used evasive maneuvers to avoid being hit by the SUV. He was hurt in the process.