Motorcyclist Hurt in Monticello Crash
MONTICELLO -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Monticello Thursday morning.
The incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 7th Street East.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 57-year-old Susan Lauwagie of Winthrop was heading north on Highway 25 and attempted to merge into the turn lane.
At the same time a motorcyclist, 46-year-old Michael Skoog of Monticello was in the turn lane. Troopers say Skoog used evasive maneuvers to avoid being hit by the SUV. He was hurt in the process.
Skoog was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.