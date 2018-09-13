Motorcyclist Hurt After Being Cut-Off on Highway 169

ZIMMERMAN -- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after he was cut-off while riding his motorcycle north on Highway 169 in Livonia Township, near Zimmerman.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Thirty-two-year-old Elijah Basham was heading north on Highway 169 near 237th Avenue in the right lane. He signaled to move into the left lane and was cut off by an SUV.

Basham's motorcycle went into the median and rolled as a result. He was brought to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.