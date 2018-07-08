PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash on Highway 23 near Paynesville.

The two people who died in the collision are 42-year-old James Young of St. Cloud and 44-year-old Michelle Young of St. Cloud.

Two other people were hurt, 61-year-old James Young of Sauk Rapids and 38-year-old Melissa Mayo of Sauk Rapids were both taken to Paynesville Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was 21-year-old Christina Knutson of Bricelyn. A passenger in her car was 24-year-old Youssef Chamma. They were not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say a car driven by Knutson was going west on Highway 23 and making a left turn onto County Road 2 when she turned in front of a group of motorcycles.

Two of the motorcycles struck the car and a third motorcycle was laid down on the road to avoid the collision.