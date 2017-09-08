Mother, Son Deaths Ruled Suicide-Homicide

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office has determined Gina Summers died of suicide by ligature hanging on Monday. Her son, Jude Summers-Sandburg, also died of ligature hanging. His death was ruled a homicide.

Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok says Summers and the boy's father had been involved in a custody battle.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven.