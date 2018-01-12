Mother Charged in Infant’s Death in Isanti County

BRAHAM (AP) -- A mother is facing criminal charges in the death of her infant in Isanti County.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Shy Ann Hentges told investigators she forcefully threw the baby boy into his crib, causing his head to hit the wall. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says the child died of blunt force head injuries last April.

The Braham woman is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. It's not clear if Hentges has hired an attorney to speak on her behalf.