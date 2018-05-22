Mother: 15-Year-Old Son Killed Himself After Being Bullied

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman says her 15-year-old son killed himself after months of being bullied and assaulted, and that school staff didn't do enough to support the boy, who had mental health issues and learning disabilities.

Faith Elsharkawy says she can't be certain that her son Jacob LeTourneau-Elsharkawy, who was a freshman at Chisago Lakes High School, was bullied because her family is Muslim. But she says the bullying began when he was in 8th grade after she started wearing a hijab.

She believes the bullying led Jacob to hang himself on April 29.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations' state chapter alleges the boy was bullied because of his faith and it's calling on the state and federal Departments of Education to investigate.