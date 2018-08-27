Morrison County Sheriff: Abandoned Home Fire Likely Arson

NORTH PRAIRIE -- Deputies believe an abandoned house near North Prairie was intentionally set on fire last week.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says his office received a report of an explosion at 1863 150th Avenue in Two Rivers Township, just south of North Prairie, shortly before 3:00 a.m. last Tuesday.

When crews arrived on scene the abandoned house was fully engulfed in flames.

Larsen says the fire is being investigated as arson.

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident. If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.