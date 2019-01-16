Morrison County Releases Annual Predatory Offender Check

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities in Morrison County have completed their annual predatory offender registration check.

Each year the sheriff's office organizes a verification check for all predatory officers who are on the registry and living within the county.

According to the report 44 predatory offenders were checked with 22 labeled as Level 1 offenders, 4 as Level 2 offenders, 1 as a Level 3 offender and 17 offenders were not assigned.

The total number of offenders has decreased by 18 from last year. The sheriff's office says that is either because they moved away from Morrison County or reached the end of their term and registration date.

Minnesota began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign risk level's until 1997.