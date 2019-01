PIERZ -- Don't be alarmed if you see a heavy police presence at Pierz Healy High School Friday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Pierz Police and Fire Departments, Gold Cross and the school district will be holding an Active Shooter training scenario.

Law enforcement will be training at the school from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You're asked to stay away from the high school during this time.