Morrison County Attorney Seeking Max Sentence for Trailer Thief

LITTLE FALLS -- A Morrison County jury has found a Randall man guilty of felony possession of stolen property and now prosecutors are asking for the maximum sentence allowed under state statute.

The jury convicted 47-year-old Bruce Boyd Tuesday after an investigation turned up a utility trailer on his property which was stolen from Little Falls. Authorities say the trailer was hidden and spray painted to disguise its appearance.

State sentencing guidelines call for a two-year prison sentence, but the Morrison County Attorney's Office is asking a judge to set aside the guidelines and impose the maximum five-year sentence.

Prosecutors are out to prove Boyd is a career criminal with seven felony convictions, two of which are for theft and five other non-felony theft convictions.

A sentencing trial is underway which will charge Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler with determining Boyd's sentence.