More Than a Foot of Snow Expected in Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A winter storm is expected to intensify as the day goes on, bringing more than a foot of snow to southern Minnesota.

Rochester, Albert Lea and Winona are among school districts closed Monday as road conditions deteriorate. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning to the south where the storm could drop 10 to 14 inches of snow in an area from Fairmont to near Mankato and Red Wing.

Travel on Interstate 90 is expected to be treacherous later Monday, along with I-35 heading south from the Twin Cities.