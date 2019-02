UNDATED -- Our latest round of snow made for a difficult morning commute.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 10:30 p.m. Monday through 10:30 a.m. Tuesday they responded to a total of 181 crashes statewide. Eleven people were hurt in those crashes, but there were no serious injuries.

Troopers also helped out with 297 other vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.