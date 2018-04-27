Mora Woman Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- One person is hurt after a three vehicle crash in St. Cloud Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Veteran's Drive.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Michael Johnson, of St. Cloud was stopped at a stoplight heading east on Veteran's Drive. He then entered the intersection against a red light and struck a Dodge Caravan heading north on Highway 15. The crash then pushed the Caravan into a third vehicle heading west on Veterans Drive.

Johnson and his passenger, 30-year-old Jeffrey Haag of Richmond, were not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 44-year-old Brenda Rodenborg, of Mora, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passengers, 61-year-old Gloria Schindeldecker and 26-year-old Ashley Stymiest, was not hurt.