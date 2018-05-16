Monticello High School Teachers Honored for Life-Saving Efforts

Photo: Wright County Sheriff's Office

MONTICELLO -- Two teachers at Monticello High School have been honored by the Wright County Sheriff's Office for helping save a young man.

Sheriff Joe Hagerty gave a Citizen Letter of Recognition Award to Bruce Balder-Lanoue and Jason Telecky.  Balder-Lanoue and Telecky played a big role in saving the life of the 15-year-old who collapsed in the high school gym during basketball practice.

Authorities say their quick reaction in finding and using a nearby AED and to call 9-1-1 saved the student's life.

