Monticello High School Teachers Honored for Life-Saving Efforts

MONTICELLO -- Two teachers at Monticello High School have been honored by the Wright County Sheriff's Office for helping save a young man.

Sheriff Joe Hagerty gave a Citizen Letter of Recognition Award to Bruce Balder-Lanoue and Jason Telecky. Balder-Lanoue and Telecky played a big role in saving the life of the 15-year-old who collapsed in the high school gym during basketball practice.