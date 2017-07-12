Monticello Gets Grant for I-94 Noise Barrier

MONTICELLO -- Some homeowners along Interstate 94 in Monticello will be glad to hear the city has been awarded money to build a noise barrier.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving Monticello $1,000,000 to build the barrier from Nicholas Circle to Marvin Elwood Road. It will impact 18 homes and reduce noise levels by at least five decibels.

The wall will be 20-feet high at its peak and cover nearly 1,900 feet.

The city of Monticello will cover 10% of the $1,100,000 cost.