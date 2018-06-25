Monte R. Martin, 58, Pillager and formerly of Rice

December 20, 1959 - June 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Monte R. Martin, age 58, of Pillager and formerly of Rice, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Monte was born Dec. 20, 1959 in St. Cloud to Donald & Margaret (Fiedler) Martin. He lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area and worked at St. Regis Paper Mill for 10 years, retiring in 1989. Monte enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, classic cars, farming, and Mountain Dew. He was quick witted, mischievous, and a risk taker.

Survivors include his siblings, David (Vicki) Martin of Cushing, Carol (Virgil) Meyer of Lake Alexander, Kevin (Janice) Martin of Rice, Mary Martin of Minneapolis, and Doni (Sharon) Martin of Foley. Monte was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Donita Martin.