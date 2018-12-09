Monica L. Kremer, 66, Sauk Rapids

November 2, 1952 - December 9, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Monica L. Kremer, age 66, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Chateau Waters in Sartell. Reverend Greg Lieser will officiate. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Monica was born on November 2, 1952 in St. Cloud to Roman and Frances (Klaverkamp) Kremer. She worked many years for Northwestern Bell (currently Century Link) retiring as a manager. After Monica retired, she moved back to Sauk Rapids to care for her mom. She was a wonderful organizer for Klaverkamp family reunions. Monica always loved Christmas time with her niece, nephew, and great-nephew. She was always willing to give a helping hand.

Monica enjoyed reading, watching old T.V. series and occasional trips to the casino.

She is survived by her sister, Carol (Jim) Diedrich of Sauk Rapids; nephew and niece, Ross Diedrich of Sauk Rapids, Kris (Keith) Dierkes of Rice; and one great nephew Ryder Dierkes.

Monica was preceded in death by her parents.

A Special Thank You to all those who have given their care and support to Monica over the last 18 months.