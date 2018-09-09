Monica A. Athman, 91, Waite Park

October 17, 1926 - September 7, 2018

9Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thursday, September 13, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Monica A. Athman, 91, who passed away Friday at her home. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at the St. Cloud Williams Dingmann Funeral Home. A gathering will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Monica was born October 17, 1926 to John and Angeline (Lodermeier) Rausch. She married Herbert Athman on June 24, 1950 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, MN. Monica was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She was a member of the Christian Women and the quilting group at her church. Monica was a deeply spiritual, fun-loving woman who loved spending time with her family and friends. Many happy times were spent with family at the cabin and her home of 68 years, and with her friends over a cup of coffee and a game of Shanghai Rummy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include children, Pat (Frank) DeForest of Fredericksburg, VA, Chuck (Donna) Athman of Sartell, Mary Kay (Ricardo) Abbott of Maple Grove, Mark (Karen Partch) Athman of Saint Cloud, Karen (Jim) Sundell of Saint Cloud, Jean (Dave) Neu of Clearwater, and Paul (Mary Jo) Athman of Waite Park; grandchildren, Alex & Ben DeForest, Eric, Aaron & Ryan Athman, Kate Abbott, Laura Arndt & Jacob Athman, Ashley Feneis & Amanda Sundell, Michael, Nolan & Isaac Neu, and Jenna Athman; great grandchildren, Asha Athman, Owen, Campbell & Quinn Arndt, Ava & Whitney Athman, Lydia & Alaina Neu; brother, Jerome (Lorraine) Rausch of Farming; sisters in-law, Kathy Mackedanz and Mary Ann Mikrot; many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by husband, Herbert; son, Joey Athman; granddaughters, Krista and Kayla Athman; siblings, Leo Rausch, Raymond Rausch, Rose Zimmerman, Bernard Rausch, Veronica Wickersham, Norbert Rausch, Paul Rausch, and Elenor Rausch.

The family would like to thank Coborns Cancer Center and the CentraCare Hospice staff for their compassionate caregiving.