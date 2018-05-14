Money Mondays; When Do you Need a Financial Expert? [AUDIO]
ThinkStock
Today on WJON's Money Mondays program I talked with Chris Wayne from Laraway Financial. The topic today was "Why Having a Financial Professional Matters". Chris unlined the positives of having someone who knows the market, watches it daily and has experience in dealing with retirement plans and planning. Listen to our conversation below.
Money Mondays airs Monday mornings at 8:40am on WJON. Guests can include Chris Wayne, James Schmitz or Steve Laraway from Laraway Financial.