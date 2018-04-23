Money Mondays; The Retirement Mind game [AUDIO]
ThinkStock
This week on Money Mondays I talked with Chris Wayne from Laraway Financial about the Retirement Mind Game. Chris discussed that type of retirement we should consider having, what type of risk can we take in investing, the importance of reducing debt and saving money. Listen to Chris break down each of these main points below.
Money Mondays airs at 8:40 Monday mornings on WJON. Guests can include Chris Wayne, Steve Laraway or James Schmitz from Laraway Financial.