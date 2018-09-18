Molitor’s Haunted Acres Opening Night October 5th

DO YOU LIVE FOR FRIGHT NIGHTS?

It seems like the colder temps are finally here. The question isn't will they temps stay cool? The question is: are you thinking fall...are you thinking outdoors and campfires...and are you thinking...It's almost time for Molitor's Haunted Acres.

Molitor's Haunted Acres has been one of the most successful Halloween fall activities in central Minnesota. I've been there and seen the long line of people waiting to be scared out of their minds...I've never been brave enough to go inside. It amazes me that so many people will come to be frightened enough to pee their pants in the woods, but they keep coming back each year for more.

The line is long...but it's all part of the fun. Standing in line...drinking some apple cider...talking with your group and meeting others who can't wait to find what the experience will bring this year.

THE BEST KEPT SECRET

Each year, Molitor's brings it...with new scares. With their "keepin it confidential" staff of zombies and other halloween favorites hiding along the trail; you start the whole experience on "The Wagon of Doom." If you survive the ride, then you can take a break at the rest stop and enjoy some refreshments and shooting paintballs at zombies. From that point...you're on foot. Good luck my friend...good luck."

SOUND LIKE FUN?

If all of this sounds like fun to you...the thrills..the chills...Then keep October 5th on your calendar as that is the opening night of this years Haunted Acres. The Haunted Acres will be open Friday, October 5th from 7-11pm.

For more details on tickets and pricing, click HERE now.