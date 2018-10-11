SAUK RAPIDS - New creepy clowns, deadly nuns and monsters galore are at Molitor's Haunted Acres this year.

The haunted attraction is in Sauk Rapids. It features the "wagon hayride of doom" from there you'll move on the "restless stop." The restless stop has a bar filled with fall favorite beverages both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

From the rest area, you'll enter through the "sinners door" guided by your worst nightmare come true, "The Nun." The Nun will lead you into the first of the haunts, a haunted house. As you travel through all of the haunts you'll come across the prison, toxic mine shaft, sewer and cellar. Each haunt will feature different themes and monsters.

Jesse Ouren is one of the lead coordinators for Molitor's Haunted Acres. He says they like to reference what's relevant in pop culture every year. Last year, the movie It came out during the Halloween season so they featured a lot of the devilish clown through the haunts.

This year, the movie The Nun is expected to be a hit thriller. Ouren says the nun at Molitor's Haunted Acres plays a key role in the experience. He adds when it comes to monsters and haunts every year it changes.

"Every year is a little different from the last. Everyone can expect something new in any way shape or form."

Ouren has been taking part in Molitor's Haunted Acres for over 10 years. He says he keeps coming back because...

"I love the atmosphere! The people that work out here especially the Molitor's family. It's just unbelievable!"

The Molitor family has been putting on Molitor's Haunted Acres for 21 years. For ticket information follow the link below.