Mock Crash Planned for Stearns County Fairgrounds

SAUK CENTRE -- If you see a lot of emergency vehicles around the Stearns County Fairgrounds Friday, there is no reason to be alarmed.

The Sauk Centre school district, Minnesota State Patrol, Sauk Centre Police, Fire, Ambulance, Centracare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Life Link Air Care, and the Patton-Schad Funeral Services are all working together on a mock crash drill.

It will be happening at about 9:20 a.m. It is in conjunction with the upcoming graduation of the Sauk Centre High School.