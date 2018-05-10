Mock Crash Planned for Stearns County Fairgrounds
SAUK CENTRE -- If you see a lot of emergency vehicles around the Stearns County Fairgrounds Friday, there is no reason to be alarmed.
The Sauk Centre school district, Minnesota State Patrol, Sauk Centre Police, Fire, Ambulance, Centracare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Life Link Air Care, and the Patton-Schad Funeral Services are all working together on a mock crash drill.
It will be happening at about 9:20 a.m. It is in conjunction with the upcoming graduation of the Sauk Centre High School.
You should expect a flurry of radio traffic during the drill and presence of emergency vehicles in the area of the fairgrounds until about 10:30 a.m. Friday.