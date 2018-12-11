Mobile Food Drive Stopping in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD-- On Tuesday night the Jolly Trolley mobile food drive will be making its second stop.

The Metro Bus collection vehicle will be at Cash Wise East in St. Cloud from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Representatives from Townsquare Media, St. Cloud Metro Bus, and Royal Tire will be collecting cash and food donations. The donations will benefit the St. Cloud Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the Promise Neighborhood.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation’s Charity Challenge will also be matching every dollar donated up to $150,000 through the end of the year.