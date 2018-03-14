MNsure CEO Steps Down for New Job

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The head of Minnesota's health insurance exchange is stepping down.

Allison O'Toole announced Wednesday that she will leave MNsure next month. O'Toole served as chief executive for nearly three years, overseeing record signups in individual health care plans even as premiums were rising sharply.

Her departure comes at a tumultuous time for health care nationwide as President Donald Trump has removed an individual mandate for health coverage and cut open enrollment periods and outreach budgets. O'Toole is taking a job with a new national group advocating for health care expansion.