MNsure Boasts 116K Signups in Record Year

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota's health insurance exchange says it enrolled more than 116,000 residents in plans this year.

MNsure announced its record level of signups for the individual market on Wednesday. It comes days after open enrollment ended Sunday in Minnesota.

The exchange's high watermark showcases the flexibility of a state-based exchange amid cuts to the health care law at the federal level. As one of just a dozen states still operating its own exchange, Minnesota was able to extend its open enrollment weeks longer than the signup period at HealthCare.Gov.