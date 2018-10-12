MnDOT Will Make I-94 Monticello-Clearwater Expansion Permanent

CLEARWATER -- A stretch of Interstate-94 should soon be a more pleasant one to drive, as a once temporary lane expansion is set to become permanent.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday the stretch of I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater will have its temporary third lane made permanent when they resurface the highway in that area.

State Senator Jerry Relph says this move will make travel on this stretch of roadway much better.

"This is a smart, effective use of resources by the department. Everyone who lives or travels up this way knows what a mess I-94 is; adding a permanent third lane will make for happier travelers."

Relph says the state will start that resurfacing project in 2020.